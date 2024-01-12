Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading Up 3,566.7%

Shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) were up 3,566.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

