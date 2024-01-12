StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 67,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 29,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

