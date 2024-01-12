Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 76,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,244. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.