Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 76,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,244. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

