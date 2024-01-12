Streakk (STKK) Price Reaches $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $296,627.43 and $50,124.62 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

