Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 372 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.09. 75,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

