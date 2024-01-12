Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 695 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 0.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

BDX stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $235.39. 533,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,918. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

