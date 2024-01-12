Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

