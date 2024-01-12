Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 452,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

