Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,603 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after buying an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.81. 3,399,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,454. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.