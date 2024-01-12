Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. 692,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

