Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %
COP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.43. 1,563,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
