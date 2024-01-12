Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

COP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.43. 1,563,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

