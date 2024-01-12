Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 203.9% in December

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the December 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

SUTNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,965. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

