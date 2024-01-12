Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 86,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 529,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Summit Materials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

