Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) vs. West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Financial Contrast

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Suncrest Bank and West Coast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and West Coast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 West Coast Community Bancorp $76.61 million 3.27 $30.94 million $4.29 6.93

West Coast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A West Coast Community Bancorp 38.41% N/A N/A

Summary

West Coast Community Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, land and construction, agricultural land, real estate and production, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides business, asset-based, small business administration, business and industrial, farm service agency, and wine industry lending products, as well as loans supported by single-family home equity, municipal, government guaranteed, and installment loans. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, wire manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.