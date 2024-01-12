Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Suntory Beverage & Food in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Suntory Beverage & Food
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 1.2 %
About Suntory Beverage & Food
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suntory Beverage & Food
- How to Invest in Esports
- What are dividend payment dates?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.