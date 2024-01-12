Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Suntory Beverage & Food in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 1.2 %

About Suntory Beverage & Food

STBFY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 11,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.00.

(Get Free Report)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.