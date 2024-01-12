Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.08. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.
