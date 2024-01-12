Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $690.00 and last traded at $690.00. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Swiss Life
Swiss Life Trading Up 2.8 %
Swiss Life Company Profile
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What are dividend payment dates?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.