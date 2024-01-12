Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $690.00 and last traded at $690.00. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.00.

Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.18.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

