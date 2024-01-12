TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

