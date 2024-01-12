TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.30.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
