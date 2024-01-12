TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.83

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.83 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 126.46 ($1.61). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.62), with a volume of 16,137 shares traded.

TClarke Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.72, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

