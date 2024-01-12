TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 163,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
