TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 163,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,039,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 155,851 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

