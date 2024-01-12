Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Shares Down 0.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 4,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

