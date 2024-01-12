Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) Plans to Raise $7 Million in January 16th IPO

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) plans to raise $7 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, January 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,000,000 shares at a price of $7.00 per share.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a market-cap of $207.3 million.

Kingswood Capital Markets acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing an oral small molecule to treat the side effects of cancer treatment and age-related conditions. (Incorporated in Florida) We are a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. Based on our pre-clinical studies and if approved by the FDA and comparable foreign regulators, we believe that TELOMIR-1 may potentially serve as a metal enzyme inhibitor of essential metals such as zinc and copper. These essential metals play an important role in the production and function of many enzymatic reactions and the modulation of key cellular pathways. In particular, zinc is essential to the function of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as Interleukin-17, or IL-17, that play a role in a host of age-related inflammatory conditions such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis as well as in post-chemotherapy health problems. IL-17 is a type of pro-inflammatory cytokine, and while the pro-inflammatory properties of IL-17 are key to its host-protective capacity, unrestrained IL-17 signaling is associated with immunopathology, inflammatory disease and cancer progression. Our initial focus will be on treatments to inhibit the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-17, by oral administration of TELOMIR-1 as a therapeutic treatment for stem cells in situ. To the best of our knowledge, there is no approved oral IL-17 inhibitor. Our goal is to advance the clinical development of TELOMIR-1 in the United States for the treatment of age-related inflammatory conditions such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as in post-chemotherapy recovery, with our initial targeted indications being hemochromatosis and post-chemotherapy recovery. Post-chemotherapy recovery from adverse effects of antineoplastic treatments is often important for cancer therapy success. While chemotherapy treatment can be highly effective for cancer, it can also come with many side effects, as chemotherapy drugs destroy both cancerous and healthy cells. We are investigating the use of TELOMIR-1 as a potential complementary treatment for patients receiving chemotherapy in the form of a twice daily, oral regimen to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines and to reduce blood iron levels, enabling potentially more effective adherence and improved outcomes. In exploratory early discovery studies, proof of concept was demonstrated, and the animal studies are pending. Post-chemotherapy recovery space contains several treatments that are used symptomatically based on the nature or severity of side effects. We believe that post-chemotherapy recovery presents several potential unmet commercial needs for TELOMIR-1. There is potential to enable a more rapid recovery of patients receiving chemotherapy, improving adherence with chemotherapy regimens. Additionally, as current recovery management is based on severity and treated as needed, we believe that TELOMIR-1 could potentially be used as a preventative measure. As a complementary treatment, side effect reduction in post-chemotherapy is important to minimize patient burden while improving treatment outcomes. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. Note: A 1-for-2.05 reverse stock split became effective as of Dec. 11, 2023, the prospectus says. (Note: Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. filed its S-1/A on Dec. 14, 2023, disclosing terms for its IPO: 1.0 million shares at $7.00 to raise $7.0 million. Background: Telomir Pharmaceuticals filed its S-1 on Nov. 14, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC in August 2023.) “.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2021 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 855 N Wolfe Street, Suite 601 Baltimore, Maryland 21205 (737) 289-0835 and can be reached via phone at (737) 289-0835 or on the web at http://www.telomirpharma.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.