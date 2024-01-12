Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 131.4% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

EMF stock remained flat at $11.38 during midday trading on Friday. 15,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,391. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.3%.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.