Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Shares Up 5.6%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 4,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terna in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.
