TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.28 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $238.70 million and $59.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00023057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,460,682 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,260,254 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

