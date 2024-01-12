TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $242.22 million and $69.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00084482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,483,781 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,286,017 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

