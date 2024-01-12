Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is QCM Cayman Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.37. 89,996,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,504,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

