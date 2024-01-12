Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.9%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.70. 17,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 35,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter worth $847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 214.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the second quarter valued at $442,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

