The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 28.6% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 335,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 74,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,311,000 after buying an additional 305,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.87. 427,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

