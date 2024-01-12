The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The LGL Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

