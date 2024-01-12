Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0441

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $282.85 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,412,990,240 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

