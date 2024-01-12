Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $64,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.07.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. 60,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $112.84 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

