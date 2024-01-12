Threshold (T) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $338.08 million and $158.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,825.00 or 1.00076603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00242952 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009832 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0335773 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $74,761,618.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.