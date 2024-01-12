Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TOELY traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. 474,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

