Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 228.7% in December

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 228.7% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of TOTTF stock remained flat at $17.03 during trading hours on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

About Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

