Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.32

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 4212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

