Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $3.02. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 54,377 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

