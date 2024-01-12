Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TPHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,889. The company has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.08. Trinity Place has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 89.84% and a negative return on equity of 262.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,495,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

