Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TPHS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,889. The company has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.08. Trinity Place has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.
Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 89.84% and a negative return on equity of 262.91%.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
