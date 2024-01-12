UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 1%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

UGE International Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

