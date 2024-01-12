Ultra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $70.41 million and $1.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.99 or 0.00597168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.00195553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00023003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, "Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

