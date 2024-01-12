UMA Market Cap Hits $146.95 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $146.95 million and $11.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,392,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,887,492 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

