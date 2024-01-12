United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after buying an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 14,706,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,923. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

