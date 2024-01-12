UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $872,052.94 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00009495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00170048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,935,252 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

