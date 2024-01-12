Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

