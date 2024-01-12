Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.95. 600,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,581. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

