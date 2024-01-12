Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,266. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

