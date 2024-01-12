Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.04. 2,519,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,314. The company has a market cap of $350.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

