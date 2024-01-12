Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.40. 1,123,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,776. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

