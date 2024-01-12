Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 893,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

