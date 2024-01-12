Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0246 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and $2.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,545,103,308 coins and its circulating supply is 2,545,103,309 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

